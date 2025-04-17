IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
The hosts successfully chased down 163 on a wicket that was sluggish in the first innings. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya steered MI to victory.
Earlier, a concerted bowling effort from MI restricted the Orange Army to 162/5.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma shows his impact
As has been the case, Rohit Sharma came in as an Impact Player for MI.
Rohit showed promising signs of a comeback by whacking a couple of powerful hits.
He ended up scoring a 16-ball 26 (3 sixes) before falling to Pat Cummins. A juicy full-toss cut short his knock.
This is now Roiht's best score of the ongoing season.
Information
Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium
With his first, the former MI skipper completed 100 sixes at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit is now among the four batters with a century of IPL sixes at a venue. He is also the highest run-scorer at this venue.
Information
SRH's Impact Player: Rahul Chahar
Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar played as SRH's Impact Player against his former franchise. Chahar, who had replaced Mohammed Shami, bowled a solitary over. He conceded nine runs off it.