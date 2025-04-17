Rohit Sharma accomplishes 100 IPL sixes at Wankhede Stadium: Stats
Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma has completed 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) sixes at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The star opener achieved the feat with his first maximum in the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He became the fourth player to complete a century of IPL sixes at a venue. Here we decode his stats and records.
Record-breaking journey at Wankhede Stadium
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit achieved the landmark of 100 sixes in mere 83 matches at Wankhede Stadium.
His show here has been phenomenal with more than 2,350 runs at an average of 33.58.
He is the highest run-scorer in IPL history at this venue with a strike rate of 137-plus (a century and 16 fifties).
Joining the ranks of legends
As mentioned, Rohit is now among the four batters with a century of IPL sixes at a venue.
He has joined the likes of Virat Kohli (128 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy), AB de Villiers (118 at Chinnaswamy), and Chris Gayle (127 at Chinnaswamy).
It must be noted that only Kohli (3,047 at Chinnaswamy) owns more IPL runs at a particular ground.
Rohit Sharma's IPL career
As of now, Rohit has racked up 6,710 runs across 263 IPL appearances at an average of 29.42.
He is the third-highest run-getter in the league's history. He has slammed 43 fifties and a couple of tons.
In MI colors, Rohit has smoked 5,540 runs across 218 IPL matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the franchise.
Rohit slams 16-ball 26 against SRH
Rohit, who has been in a downward spiral, showed promising signs of a comeback in the SRH game. He whacked a couple of powerful hits against pace-bowling. Rohit slammed a 16-ball 26 (3 sixes) before falling to Pat Cummins.