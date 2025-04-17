What's the story

Mumbai Indians' former captain Rohit Sharma has received a special "IPL 18" memento for his incredible 18-season journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The honor was conferred by BCCI President Roger Binny ahead of the Mumbai Indians' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

The honour follows a similar tribute presented to Virat Kohli during the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

