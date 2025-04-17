MI's Rohit Sharma honored with special IPL memento: Details here
What's the story
Mumbai Indians' former captain Rohit Sharma has received a special "IPL 18" memento for his incredible 18-season journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The honor was conferred by BCCI President Roger Binny ahead of the Mumbai Indians' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.
The honour follows a similar tribute presented to Virat Kohli during the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.
Here's more.
Career highlights
Rohit's journey in the IPL
Rohit Sharma began his IPL journey in 2008 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, where he first showcased his talent as a promising young batter.
In 2011, he moved to the Mumbai Indians, which proved to be the biggest turning point of his career.
Over the next decade, Rohit became a key pillar of MI's batting and one of the most successful captains in IPL history.
Captaincy
Rohit's leadership and contributions to Mumbai Indians
Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Mumbai Indians clinched five IPL titles — in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
His calm demeanor and sharp tactics helped shape MI into one of the league's most successful franchises.
Beyond his performances on the field, Rohit played a vital role in nurturing young talent and leading in high-pressure situations, crucial to MI's sustained success over nearly two decades of T20 cricket.
Stats
A look at Rohit's numbers and record as MI's skipper
As per ESPNcricinfo, having taken over the captaincy in 2013, Rohit guided MI to 87 IPL wins across 158 matches losing 67 (four matches were tied).
Additionally, his 55.06 win percentage is the second-best winning percentage in IPL history.
The batter is also the highest run scorer for MI, having smashed 5,514 runs across 213 innings at 29.02.
He is also the MI captain with the most runs, having racked up 3,986 runs in 157 innings at 28.07.
Numbers
Rohit has a strike rate of 131.19 in IPL
Across 262 IPL matches, the veteran batter has amassed 6,684 runs.
He has an average of 29.32 and a strike rate of 131.19 alongside two tons and 43 fifties.
Rohit also boasts a high score of 109*, including 605 fours and 283 sixes.
Notably, he is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history behind Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.
Twitter Post
X video of Rohit receiving the memento
1️⃣8️⃣ seasons 🤝 1️⃣ Legacy— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2025
Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians receives a special memento from BCCI President, Mr. Roger Binny 💙#TATAIPL | #MIvSRH | @mipaltan | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/dXANupM8Sb