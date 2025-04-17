What's the story

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke about the responsibilities he shares with Josh Hazlewood as the team's experienced fast bowlers.

Match 34 of the IPL 2025 season is set to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18.

Both teams have done well so far and are locked in third and fourth place on the points table, each with four wins and two losses.