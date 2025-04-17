RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar discusses responsibilities he shares with Josh Hazlewood
What's the story
Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke about the responsibilities he shares with Josh Hazlewood as the team's experienced fast bowlers.
Match 34 of the IPL 2025 season is set to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18.
Both teams have done well so far and are locked in third and fourth place on the points table, each with four wins and two losses.
Bowling responsibilities
Bhuvneshwar speaks on his and Hazlewood's roles
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar spoke about his and Hazlewood's roles in the team.
He said, "The role cannot be defined before the match. Normally, if you look at our bowling, Hazlewood and I both bowl with the new ball, and both bowl at the death."
He added that their specific roles may vary from match to match depending on several factors.
"It is a pretty standard role, but it keeps changing from match to match," he added.
Bowling stats
Performance stats of the duo this season so far
Hazlewood has taken nine wickets in six matches this season at 21.00 with best figures of 3/21 and an economy rate of 8.65.
Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar has bagged six wickets in five games at an average of 24.83 with best figures being 2/26 and an economy of 7.84.
Meanwhile, both bowlers expressed their desire to contribute significantly to the team's success through wicket-taking abilities.
Captaincy
Bhuvneshwar praises RCB's captain Patidar
Bhuvneshwar also praised RCB captain Rajat Patidar for remaining calm under pressure.
"He has been very good. The best thing is that he has been calm... We lost two matches, but he was the same whether we won or lost," he stated.
This remark highlights how crucial it is to have a steady hand at the helm to keep the team's spirits high and performance on track through the tournament.
Game strategy
RCB's preparation for the match against PBKS
About preparations for the next match against PBKS, Bhuvneshwar said their approach doesn't change with opponents or venues.
He admitted Chinnaswamy is a batting-friendly ground but its behavior has changed over time.
"Whether we bowl or bat first, we will look at the first few overs and then see how the wicket plays," he said while discussing their strategy to adapt according to pitch conditions.
Numbers
A look at the pace duo's overall IPL numbers
Across 181 games, Bhuvneshwar has bagged 187 scalps at an average of 27.16.
He also boasts an economy rate of 7.57, including two four and five-wicket hauls each. His best match innings read 5/19 he managed in 2017.
Meanwhile, the Aussie pacer owns 44 scalps in 33 IPL matches at 22.70. Hazlewood also has an economy of 8.17 alongside one four-wicket haul.
His best match figures read 4/25, which he recorded in 2022.