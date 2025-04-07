Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 13,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star accomplished the milestone with his 17th run against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Overall, Kohli became just the fifth batter to get this feat. He departed for a brilliant 42-ball 67.
Milestone
Kohli joins these legends
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has now raced to 13,050 runs in to 403 T20s (386 innings).
In a career spanning 17 years, the 36-year-old has smoked nine tons and as many as 99 fifties.
Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,557), and Kieron Pollard (13,537) are ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the format.
IPL
Only player with 8,000 IPL runs
8,168 of Kohli's T20 runs have come in the IPL. He remains the only player with 8,000-plus runs in the cash-rich league.
Kohli has featured in 256 IPL matches, averaging 38.89, all playing for RCB. The tally includes eight tons, the most in the tournament (50s: 57).
In terms of runs, Shikhar Dhawan is Kohli's closest rival with 6,769 of them.
T20Is
Over 4,000 runs in T20Is
In 2024, Kohli retired from T20 Internationals after powering India to the ICC T20 World Cup.
To date, he is one of only three men with 4,000-plus runs in T20I cricket, the other being Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.
Kohli bowed out with 4,188 runs from 125 T20Is at a remarkable average of 48.69. His tally includes a ton and 38 half-centuries.
Season runs
Most runs in an IPL season
Kohli holds the record for slamming the most runs in an IPL season. He finished the 2016 season with a staggering 973 runs.
The RCB batter averaged 81.08 and struck at 152.03. He hammered four tons and seven half-centuries in addition to guiding RCB to the final.
In 2023, Shubman Gill had an opportunity to break Kohli's record but finished with 890 runs.
Centuries
Third-most tons in T20 cricket
Kohli's tally of nine centuries is the third-most for any batter in the 20-over format.
Only Babar (11) and Gayle (22) boast more T20 centuries.
Notably, two of Kohli's tons came in IPL 2023 in successive matches. He became the third player to accomplish this feat after Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022.
Records
Other notable records of Kohli
In 2022, Kohli became the first-ever player to touch the 4,000-run mark in T20I cricket. He earlier became the fastest to 3,500 T20I runs (96 innings).
Kohli has been adjudged the Player of the Series as many as seven times, the most for a player in T20Is.
He owns the most runs in T20 World Cup history (1,292 runs at 58.72).