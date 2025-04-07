What's the story

Veteran batter Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star accomplished the milestone with his 17th run against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Overall, Kohli became just the fifth batter to get this feat. He departed for a brilliant 42-ball 67.