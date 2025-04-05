What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has completed 7,500 runs in T20 cricket.

The 43-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chepauk in Chennai.

Dhoni (30* off 26 balls) played a sluggish knock as CSK failed to chase down the target of 184 runs.

Here we look at his stats.