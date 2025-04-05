MS Dhoni surpasses 7,500 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has completed 7,500 runs in T20 cricket.
The 43-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chepauk in Chennai.
Dhoni (30* off 26 balls) played a sluggish knock as CSK failed to chase down the target of 184 runs.
Here we look at his stats.
Career
Most runs for an Indian wicket-keeper
Playing his 395th T20 game, Dhoni has raced to 7,508 runs.
His career average is 38.30 with a strike rate of 135.67, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes 28 fifties as well.
Notably, Dhoni is the Indian batter with the most T20 runs as a designated wicket-keeper. He boasts 7,236 runs in this regard.
1,617 of his runs have come in T20Is for India at 37.60.
IPL
Decoding his IPL stats
Dhoni has recorded scores worth 30*, 16, and 30* this season. These knocks have taken him to 4,745 runs for CSK in the IPL at 40.55 across 206 innings.
His strike rate is 139.27. No batter has scored more IPL runs for the franchise.
Overall in the IPL, Dhoni owns a total of 5,319 runs at 39.40. He has hit 256 maximums and 368 fours. Dhoni has belted 24 half-centuries.