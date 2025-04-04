Harry Brook likely to become England's next T20I captain
What's the story
In a major development in English cricket, Harry Brook is set to take over the reins as England's T20I captain.
The development comes after Jos Buttler resigned from his post following the team's ouster in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Daily Mail was the first to report the news, marking a new chapter for both Brook and the national team.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is likely to lead the ODI squad after Buttler's exit.
Uncertain future
Stokes's future in ODI cricket remains uncertain
Stokes, who hasn't played ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup, now faces an uncertain future in the format.
Despite announcing his ODI retirement in 2022, he made himself available for the 2023 World Cup in India.
ECB Managing Director Rob Key wants Stokes to continue playing ODIs.
But will his body hold up in a year where England will play series against India and Australia?
Stokes's stance
Stokes open to playing ODI cricket for England
Stokes has expressed willingness to play ODI cricket for England, at the request of coach Brendon McCullum.
"It's an amazing opportunity for the white-ball team to experience what Baz has brought to the Test team," he had told Sky Sports last year.
"If I get the call and [Baz] says, 'do you want to come and play?' Then obviously, it's definitely going to be a yes."
Potential change
Brook could lead ODI team if ECB decides against Stokes
If ECB decides against bringing back Stokes, Brook could also lead the ODI side.
Stokes, who is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered against New Zealand in December, is still uncertain to return.
There are concerns over his involvement in the upcoming Test series against India in June.
His County coach at Durham, Ryan Campbell, said while Stokes is doing well post-surgery, he may need more time to get fit.
Information
44 T20Is for Brook
As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook currently owns 798 runs 44 in T20Is at 28.50. His strike rate is 146.15 as he has struck four fifties. While he has already led England in five ODIs, he is yet to perform the role in T20Is.