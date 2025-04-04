What's the story

In a major development in English cricket, Harry Brook is set to take over the reins as England's T20I captain.

The development comes after Jos Buttler resigned from his post following the team's ouster in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Daily Mail was the first to report the news, marking a new chapter for both Brook and the national team.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is likely to lead the ODI squad after Buttler's exit.