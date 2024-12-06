Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, England's cricket star, scored his third Test century in New Zealand, contributing to a crucial 174-run partnership with Ollie Pope.

Despite a setback with Brook's dismissal, England ended the day positively.

Brook's impressive performance adds to his stellar overseas record, with seven of his eight Test centuries scored outside home.

His latest century also makes him one of the top visiting batters in New Zealand.

Brook scored 123 runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Harry Brook scripts records with third Test hundred in NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Dec 06, 202409:32 am

What's the story Harry Brook was England's savior on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand, scoring a sensational century. The knock was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the visitors were reeling at 43/4 after being asked to bat. However, Brook's counter-attacking ability helped England reach a more respectable score of 259/7 by tea time. Notably, this was his second successive hundred as he scored a match-winning 171 in the series opener.

Strategic alliance

Brook and Pope's partnership steadies England

Despite a shaky start, England's top order found stability in the partnership between Brook and Ollie Pope, who scored 66 runs. Their fifth-wicket stand of 174 runs turned the tide of the game. Notably, this is not the first time this pair has rescued their side from a precarious position. They had put on 151 in a similar situation during the series opener.

Game changer

Brook's dismissal and England's current standing

Brook's dismissal came when he misjudged a single and was run out by Nathan Smith. His exit marked a significant shift in the game, giving New Zealand a much-needed breakthrough. Despite this setback, England managed to end the day on a somewhat positive note with Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten on 15. The match will resume with England aiming to build on their current score of 259/7.

Stellar record

Brook's impressive performance on foreign soil

Brook's innings was studded with five sixes and 11 fours, making up his phenomenal 123. This century adds to his already phenomenal overseas record. As per ESPNcricinfo, 25-year-old has now scored seven out of his eight Test centuries outside home, averaging 91.50 in just 10 overseas appearances. His average of 103.83 in New Zealand is only second to compatriot Wally Hammond (321.00) among batters with at least 600 runs in the nation.

Career

Incredible numbers of Brook

Brook smoked 11 fours and five sixes en route to his 115-ball 123. In 23 Tests, the English batter now has 2,225 runs at an incredible average of 61.80. His tally includes nine half-centuries besides eight tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages 103.83 against New Zealand, having scored 623 runs. This includes five fifty-plus scores across six innings, including three tons.

Records

Do you know?

With his latest century, Brook became the visiting batter with the joint-most Test hundreds on New Zealand soil (3). He joined nine other batters on this elite list, including Englishmen Graham Thorpe and Alec Stewart. Meanwhile, Brook has also become the fourth batter after compatriots Joe Root, Ben Duckett and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal to complete 1,000 Test runs in 2024. Playing his 11th Test, he has raced to 1,044 runs at 61.41.