In short Simplifying... In short In the 1st Test, England dominated West Indies at Lord's, with standout performances from several players.

Atkinson made a remarkable debut, securing the 3rd-best bowling figures for England on debut, while Chris Woakes completed 150 Test wickets.

On the batting front, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith all scored fifties, with Smith impressing on his debut.

Ben Stokes achieved a significant milestone, becoming the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets and the third all-rounder with a Test double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

1st Test, England blow West Indies away at Lord's: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:45 pm Jul 12, 202404:45 pm

What's the story England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs to seal the first Test at Lord's inside three days. Gus Atkinson's seven-fer on Test debut saw WI fold for 121 in the first innings. England saw five batters hammer half-centuries to post 371/10 and take a 250-run lead. WI struggled once again in their second innings. James Anderson signed off on a high.

Summary

Summary of the Lord's Test

Atkinson was on fire as he produced figures worth 7/45 to rattle the Windies, who were 88/3 at one stage. Mikyle Louis was their top scorer with 27 runs. In response, fifties from Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith saw England score the desired runs. Jayden Seales claimed 4/77 for WI. WI were bundled out for 136 thereafter.

Atkinson

Atkinson began his Test journey with a wicket-maiden

Atkinson began his Test journey in style with a wicket-maiden. He gave England their first breakthrough by dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. He claimed a wicket off his second ball with full-length delivery outside off. The right-arm seamer didn't concede a run in his first three overs, dismissing Kirk McKenzie in his third. The latter was caught behind the stumps.

Debut

3rd-best figures on debut for England

As per Cricbuzz, Atkinson now owns the 3rd-best bowling figures on debut for England. John Ferris (7/37 vs SA, Cape Town, 1892) and Dominic Cork (7/43 vs WI, Lord's, 1995) are ahead of Atkinson. Mwanwhile, the likes of John Lever ( 7/46 vs IND, Delhi, 1976) and Alec Bedser (7/49 vs IND, Lord's, 1946) also claimed seven-wicket hauls on debut for England.

Woakes

Woakes completes 150 Test wickets

Chris Woakes became the 25th bowler to complete 150 Test wickets for England. He accomplished the feat with his only scalp in the first innings. Playing his 49th Test, Woakes now has 150 scalps at 29-plus. The tally includes five fifers besides a solitary match 10-wicket haul. Meanwhile, versus the Windies, the right-arm quick has claimed 19 wickets across seven games at 30-plus.

Pope

Ollie Pope surpasses 2,500 Test runs with 12th half-century

Pope's 57 was laced with 11 fours. He consumed 74 balls and struck at 77.03. Playing his 44th Test (78 innings), Pope raced to 2,504 runs at 34.77. In addition to 12 fifties, the star batter has smashed five centuries with the best score of 205. Versus West Indies, Pope owns 187 runs at 46.75. He registered his second fifty.

Crawley

Crawley floors West Indies with 15th Test half-century

Crawley hit a rapid 76-run knock, having consumed only 89 balls. He smashed 14 fours before being dismissed by Seales. Crawley owns 2,687 runs in Test cricket from 45 matches (83 innings). He averages 33.17. In addition to 15 half-centuries, Crawley also owns four tons. Versus West Indies, Crawley has amassed 357 runs at 32.45. He registered his second fifty (100s: 1).

Duel

Seales dismisses Zak Crawley for 4th time in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Seales dismissed Crawley for the fourth time across seven innings in Test cricket. The latter has 82 runs off 112 balls at 20.50 against Seales, striking at 73.21. While only Ravichandran Ashwin (5) has trapped Crawley more times in this format, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Tim Southee are the others to dismiss the opener four times.

Brook

Brook smokes fine half-century on Test return

Brook scored a fine fifty upon his return to Test cricket after almost a year. He now owns 1,231 runs from 13 Tests at an impressive average of 61.55. The youngster has maintained a sensational strike rate of 91.11 in the longest format of the game. This was his eighth fifty as the tally also includes four tons.

Root

Root averages 53.75 against West Indies

Root scored a superb 68-run knock before being dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. Playing his 141st Test, Root now owns 11,804 runs at 49.80. In addition to 62 half-centuries, Root has clobbered 31 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 Test matches (26 innings) versus West Indies, Root has amassed 1,290 runs at 53.75. He owns five centuries and six fifties.

Information

12th fifty-plus score at Lord's

Root slammed his 12th fifty-plus score at Lord's. This is now the joint-second-most number by a batter at this venue. Root equalled Ian Bell (12) in this regard. Alastair Cook (16) owns more fifty-plus scores here.

Smith

Jamie Smith hits 70 on Test debut

England's wicketkeeper batter Smith shone on his Test debut. Smith scored 70 on Day 2. Smith's 70 was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He faced 119 deliveries. Smith surpassed 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He owns 3,504 runs from 60 matches (90 innings). He struck his 15th fifty (100s: 14).

Information

Seales claims a maiden four-wicket haul

Playing his 11th Test, Seales owns 41 wickets at 23.75. He took his maiden four-wicket haul. Seales also owns a fifer. In four matches versus England, Sealed has 15 wickets at 24.53. 36 of Seales' wickets have come at home.

Stokes

Stokes becomes 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets

Ben Stokes became the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets. The England Test team skipper attained the milestone with his second wicket. Stokes came into this match with 198 wickets under his belt. Meanwhile, Stokes also raced past 100 Test wickets on home soil. Versus WI, Stokes now owns 40-plus wickets. The star Englishman completed 300 international wickets as well.

Milestone

Test double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets

Stokes became the third all-rounder with a Test double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets. In addition to 200-plus wickets, Stokes owns 6,320 Test runs, averaging 35.31. Stokes joined Jacques Kallis, who registered 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at 55.37 besides claiming 292 wickets. WI legend Gary Sobers finished his career with 8,032 runs at 57.78 and 235 wickets at 34.03 in 93 Tests.

Club

International double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets

Stokes became the sixth all-rounder with a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. As per Cricbuzz, Stokes joined the likes of Carl Hooper, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan in terms of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

10-fer

10-fer match haul on debut for Atkinson

After taking seven wickets in the first innings, Atkinson took another five wickets to finish with a tally of 12 in the match. He became the 8th England bowler to pick a 10-fer on debut. He is the first England bowler to attain this feat since 1976 (John Lever vs IND at Delhi) and 1st Englishman at Lord's since 1946 (Alec Bedser vs IND).

Anderson

Anderson owns the second-most wickets against WI in Tests

Anderson became the second-highest wicket-taker against West Indies in Tests. He got to the milestone with his 3rd wicket in the match Anderson finished with 91 Test wickets against WI. The legendary pacer steered clear of Kapil Dev, who took 89 wickets at 24.89. ﻿Glenn McGrath is the highest wicket-taker against West Indies with 110 scalps at 19.38.

Vs Brathwaite

Anderson equals R Ashwin's record

Anderson equaled Indian spinner Ashwin's record of dismissing Brathwaite eight times in Test cricket. WI skipper. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is next with seven dismissals. Across 24 innings, Brathwaite scored 125 runs off Anderson, having faced 476 balls. Notably, 402 deliveries were dot balls. Anderson dismissed the senior opener eight times. Brathwaite's average reads 15.62 with the strike rate being 26.26.

Numbers

Anderson signs off with 704 Test wickets

Anderson finished his career with 704 Test wickets from 188 matches. He averaged 26.45. The legend claimed 100-plus Test wickets against three nations - India (149), Australia (117) and South Africa (103). In 106 home Tests, Anderson claimed 438 wickets at 24.41. In 76 away matches (home of opposition) he took 244 wickets at 30.66. Another 22 wickets came at neutral venues.