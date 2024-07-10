England batter Ollie Pope smashed a superb 57-run knock (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ollie Pope surpasses 2,500 Test runs with 12th half-century: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:48 pm Jul 10, 202410:48 pm

What's the story England batter Ollie Pope smashed a superb 57-run knock on Day 1 of the first Test versus West Indies at Lord's. Pope came to the crease when England were 29/1 after Ben Duckett's dismissal. He added a solid 94-run stand alongside opener Zak Crawley to help his side go past West Indies' score of 121 in the first innings. Here's more.

Pope races past 2,500 runs; hits 2nd fifty against WI

Pope's 57 was laced with 11 fours. He consumed 74 balls and struck at 77.03. Playing his 44th Test (78 innings), Pope has raced to 2,504 runs at 34.77. In addition to 12 fifties, the star batter has smashed five centuries with the best score of 205. Versus West Indies, Pope owns 187 runs at 46.75. He registered his second fifty.

7th fifty for Pope on home soil

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns 1,240 runs in home Test matches at 37.57. He hit his seventh fifty (100s: 2). In away Tests (home of opposition), he has amassed 1,264 runs at 32.61 (50s: 5, 100s: 3).

Pope looked aggressive in his 57-run knock

Pope was in his element right after coming on. He saw out two deliveries as the sides headed for tea. Thereafter, he welcomed Alzarri Joseph with three fours. He also hit Jayden Seals and Shamar Joseph next. In the 15th over, Jason Holder dismissed Pope LBW but a review helped the Englishman. Pope continued to get the runs before brining up his fifty.

Holder dismisses Pope

Holder dismissed Pope LBW in the 27th over. A full delivery on the stumps by Holder saw Pope shuffle across and try the flick. He missed connecting the ball was trapped LBW. It was a good call from the on-field umpire.

Holder has now dismissed Pope for the second time across five Test innings. Pope has scored 51 runs from 81 balls, averaging 25.50. He has faced 57 dot balls.