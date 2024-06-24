In brief Simplifying... In brief South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi has achieved a milestone of 300 wickets in his 264th T20 match, joining an elite list of his countrymen.

He has also performed impressively in T20 Internationals, with 86 wickets across 68 matches.

His recent performance against the West Indies was instrumental in their team's progress to the semi-finals.

Shamsi finished with 3/27 versus WI (Source: X/@ICC)

SA's Tabraiz Shamsi completes 300 T20 wickets: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:54 am Jun 24, 2024

What's the story South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has completed 300 T20 wickets. The star bowler attained the milestone with his first wicket in a must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash against West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. He finished with 3/27 in four overs as WI were restricted to 135/8. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Shamsi

Shamsi broke an 81-run stand between Roston Chase (52) and Kyle Mayers (35) by dismissing the latter in the 12th over. He later got the better of Chase as well. Sherfane Rutherford (0) was his other victim as Shamsi's brilliance meant WI went from 86/2 to 118/8. They eventually finished at 135/8. Notably, the winner of this duel will qualify for the semi-finals.

Shamsi joins this elite list

Playing his 264th T20 match, Shamsi has raced to 302 scalps at a fine economy of 7.38 (4W: 9, 5W: 1). He became the fifth South African after Imran Tahir (502), Wayne Parnell (317), Roelof van der Merwe (316), and David Wiese (307) to touch the 300-wicket landmark. Notably, Wiese and van der Merwe had quit SA cricket to represent Namibia and Netherlands, respectively.

Here are his T20I stats

Shamsi, who was the pick of the SA bowlers against WI, has now raced to 86 wickets across 68 T20Is (ER: 7.43). The left-arm wrist-spinner has tallied 29 wickets across just 10 T20 WC games (ER: 7.00). He has eight wickets across three games in this tourney. Meanwhile, he now owns 11 wickets across nine T20Is against WI.