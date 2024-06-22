In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Shane Watson, Marlon Samuels, and Chris Gayle made history in 2012 with their impressive sixes, hitting 15, 15, and 16 respectively.

However, Nicholas Pooran outshone them in the 2024 edition, smashing 17 sixes and becoming the leading run-getter.

These players' performances have left an indelible mark on the tournament's history.

Pooran tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Batters with most sixes in an edition

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:44 pm Jun 22, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Nicholas Pooran scripted history on June 22 as he became the batter with the most sixes in an edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The southpaw accomplished the milestone en route to a match-winning 12-ball 27 against USA in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 event. Here are the batters with the most sixes in a T20 WC edition.

#4

Shane Watson - 15 sixes in 2012

The 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup saw Shane Watson smash 249 runs seven matches at 49.80. He struck at 150. Watson hit three fifties as he tallied 19 fours and 15 sixes. Besides finishing as the highest run-getter, the all-rounder also took the second-most wickets at the event (11). Australia were knocked out in the semi-final that year.

#3

Marlon Samuels - 15 sixes in 2012

WI's Marlon Samuels was sensational in the 2012 competition. The right-handed batter finished the event with 230 runs across seven games as WI tasted the glory. Samuels averaged 38.33 at the event as he hammered three fifties. His strike rate was 132.94. He mustered 15 sixes besides 14 fours that year. In the low-scoring final against hosts Sri Lanka, Samuels made a memorable 78.

#2

Chris Gayle - 16 sixes in 2012

Chris Gayle takes the second place on this list for smashing 16 sixes besides 19 fours in WI's title triumph in the 2012 event. The southpaw, who scored 22 runs, averaged a healthy 44.4 as the tally includes three half-centuries. His strike rate read 150. In the semi-final game against the Aussies, Gayle hammered an unbeaten 75 off just 41 balls.

#1

Nicholas Pooran - 17 sixes in 2024

Pooran smoked three sixes and a boundary in the USA game. The southpaw has now raced to 17 sixes in the ongoing event as the tally also includes 15 fours. With 227 runs at 45.40, Pooran is the leading run-getter in T20 WC 2024 (SR: 148.37). He owns a solitary 50-plus score in this competition, 98 versus Afghanistan.