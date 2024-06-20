In brief Simplifying... In brief England's Jonny Bairstow recently achieved a milestone of 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, with a strike rate of 138.50.

In a match against West Indies, Bairstow and Phil Salt's aggressive batting led England to victory, with Salt's 87* being the game-changer.

Bairstow completed 5,000 T20 runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's Jonny Bairstow completes 5,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:33 am Jun 20, 2024

What's the story England batter Jonny Bairstow attained a massive milestone in T20 cricket. The senior batter got past 5,000 T20 runs, playing his 207th match. He achieved the mark in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 8, Group 2 encounter against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Bairstow scored 48* as England thumped the Windies.

Fluent knock in a run-chase

Chasing 181, Bairstow arrived when England's score was 84/2 after the departure of Moeen Ali. He added an unbeaten 97 runs alongside Phil Salt, who smashed 87* to guide England. Bairstow played fluently from the beginning on a good batting deck and that made things even easier for the Englishmen. Salt too was at his aggressive best once set as the two batters delivered.

5,000 runs in 193 T20 innings

Bairstow's 48* was laced with five fours and two sixes (26 balls). As per ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow has raced to 5,014 runs in T20 cricket at 30.95. His strike rate is 138.50. He owns four tons and 27 fifties from 193 innings. Notably, 1,655 of his runs have come for England (T20Is) at 30.64. His strike rate is 138.84. He owns 147 sixes.

Summary of the match

Brandon King and Johnson Charles started well for WI before the former retired hurt. Nicholas Pooran walked in and made his presence felt alongside skipper Rovman Powell. Both players hit 36 each. Sherfane Rutherford did well at the death (28*). However, England did a reasonable job to keep WI below 190. In response, Salt's 87* was the match-winning moment for England.

More stats for Bairstow

In 8 innings versus West Indies, Bairstow owns 223 runs at 31.85. Meanwhile, in 16 T20 World Cup games, Bairstow has raced to 179 runs. He clocked his best score.