England will enter the event as defending champions (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:59 am May 28, 202410:59 am

What's the story The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. A total of 20 teams will feature in the competition, including eight from the Associate nations. Eight teams will advance to the Super Eight stage and subsequently the semi finalists and finalists will be determined. England will enter as defending champions. Here we present the complete details.

Details

What are the venue and streaming details?

West Indies and USA will co-host the mega event. This will be the first major ICC event to be held in USA. The gala competition will be played across nine venues namely Providence, New York, Lauderhill, North Sound, Gros Islet, Kingstown, Tarouba, Dallas, and Bridgetown. While Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the event, Disney+Hotstar has the streaming rights.

Teams

20 teams to feature in 2024 T20 WC

England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka secured their berths after finishing in the top eight of the 2022 T20 WC. Afghanistan and Bangladesh were next in the T20I Rankings. European Qualifiers: Ireland and Scotland. East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers: Papua New Guinea. Americas Qualifiers: Canada. Asian Qualifiers: Nepal and Oman. African Qualifiers: Namibia and Uganda. Hosts: West Indies and USA.

Groups

Here are the four groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Format

A look at the format

As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will enter the Super Eights. The Super Eight stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then advance into the semi-finals.

Key dates

55 matches; India-Pakistan match in Long Island

The tournament will see as many as 55 matches, with 16 games to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island will host the high-octane India-Pakistan clash on 9 June. Besides, 41 matches will be held in the Caribbean across six different islands. Barbados will play host to the final on 29 June.

Winners

Winners of the previous editions

WI and defending champions England are the only teams to clinch the T20 WC title twice. Five teams have tasted the glory once. Winners of the previous T20 WC editions: 2007 - India. 2009 - Pakistan. 2010 - England. 2012 - West Indies. 2014 - Sri Lanka. 2016 - West Indies. 2021 - Australia. 2022 - England.