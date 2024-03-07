Next Article

He now owns 109 wickets against England in Tests (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin shines in his 100th Test, claims four-fer: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:37 pm Mar 07, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his 100th Test with a remarkable four-wicket haul as England were folded for 218 after electing to bat in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. Notably, Ashwin claimed the last four wickets as he finished with 4/51 in 11.5 overs. The talisman claimed a fifer in his preceding outing. Here are his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Ashwin

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed five of England's top-six batters, reducing the visitors to 175/6. Then began the Ashwin show as he dismissed Tom Hartley (6) and Mark Wood (0) to dent England further. While Ben Foakes (24) and Shoaib Bashir (11*) tried to consolidate with a brief 35-run stand, Ashwin dismissed the former. He dismissed James Anderson for a duck to conclude England's innings.

Stats

100-plus Test wickets against England

Ashwin completed 100 Test wickets against England in the preceding game in Ranchi. He now owns 109 wickets against them in 24 Tests, averaging 28.29 (5W: 7). Veteran England pacer Anderson (147) is the only other bowler to claim 100 or more wickets in India-England Tests. Australia is the only other team against which Ashwin owns 100-plus scalps (114).

Numbers

Second-most Test wickets for India

Playing his 100th match, the 37-year-old has now raced to 511 wickets at 23.83. Having claimed his 35th Test fifer in the preceding game, Ashwin equaled Anil Kumble in terms of the most Test fifers by an Indian. The latter also happens to be the only Indian with more Test scalps than Ashwin (619). 358 of Ashwin's scalps have come at home at 21.23.

Information

Leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series

With this four-wicket haul, Ashwin has become the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series. He has raced to 21 scalps at a decent average of 27.05. The tally includes a fifer besides a four-wicket haul. Tom Hartley trails Ashwin with 20 wickets in the series.