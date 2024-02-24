Joe Root returned unbeaten on 122 in the first innings

Joe Root breaks these records with unbeaten ton in Ranchi

By Parth Dhall 03:17 pm Feb 24, 202403:17 pm

What's the story England batter Joe Root starred with an incredible knock in the 4th Test against India in Ranchi. Root slammed an unbeaten 122(274), guiding the visitors to 353 in the first innings, after they elected to bat. His old-fashioned batting stood out a time when England are making waves with their Bazball ploy. The England batter broke a number of records.

Next Article

Knock

Root's defense outclasses India

Root came to the middle after England lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for 47. While England continued with Bazball, Root fell back to traditional batting. He tired out the bowlers with his sturdy defense. Root took 108 balls to reach his fifty and completed his century off 219 balls. He took England past 225 alongside Foakes. He returned unbeaten on 122 (10 fours).

Record

Most Test tons against India

Root smashed his 31st century in Test cricket. As many as 10 of these tons have come against India. Root has become the first batter to reach as many hundreds against India in Test cricket. He broke a tie with Australia's Steven Smith, who owns nine tons in this regard. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook follows Root with seven centuries.

Scores

91st fifty-plus Test score

Root recorded his 91st fifty-plus score in Test cricket. His tally includes 60 half-centuries. Notably, Root now has the most 50+ scores in the format by an Englishman. He went past Cook, who registered 90 such scores. It is worth noting that no other England player has even 70 fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. Ian Bell follows Cook with 68 scores.

Runs

Second England player with 11,500 Test runs

During the innings, Root also became the second England batter to complete 11,500 runs in the whites. He joined Cook (12,472) in this regard. No other England player has even managed 9,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, Root is the only active batter with over 10,000 Test runs. While Root owns five double-tons in Test cricket, only Wally Hammond (7) owns more 200-plus scores for England.

Information

Another record for Root

As mentioned, Root stamped his authority amid England's Bazball era. According to Kausthub Gudipati, Root now has the highest score for England at strike-rate of under 45 in the Brendon McCullum-Stokes era. Foakes, who scored 47, occupies the second spot.