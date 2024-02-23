Joe Root now has 31 tons in Test cricket

Joe Root smashes record-breaking 10th Test ton against India: Stats

By Parth Dhall 04:17 pm Feb 23, 2024

What's the story England batter Joe Root finally ended his run drought by slamming his 31st century in Test cricket. The star batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 4th Test against India in Ranchi. Root, who was deprived of a 50+ score in the ongoing series, showed resistance after England were down to 112/5. Root now has the most Test tons against India.

A defiant knock from Root

Root came to the middle after England lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for 47 runs. While England continued with their Bazball ploy, Root fell back to traditional batting. He tired out the bowlers with his sturdy defense. Root took 108 balls to reach his fifty and completed his century off 219 balls. He took England from 112/5 to 225 alongside Ben Foakes (47).

Most Test tons against India

As mentioned, Root has smashed his 31st century in Test cricket. As many as 10 of these tons have come against India. Root has become the first batter to reach as many hundreds against India in Test cricket. He broke a tie with Australia's Steven Smith, who owns nine tons in this regard. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook follows Root with seven centuries.

91st fifty-plus Test score

Root recorded his 91st fifty-plus score in Test cricket. His tally includes 60 half-centuries. Notably, Root now has the most 50+ scores in the format by an Englishman. He went past Cook, who registered 90 such scores. It is worth noting that no other England player has even 70 fifty-plus scores in Test cricket.