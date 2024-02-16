England will start their innings 5/0 in the first innings of the Rajkot Test (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Why was Team India handed a five-run penalty against England?

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:06 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story India were slapped with a five-run penalty on Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot. It happened in the 102nd over when Ravichandran Ashwin ran down the middle of the pitch. The action saw umpire Joel Wilson handing a five-run penalty to India for 'unfair play'. The umpires had already warned Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1 for similar action.

Unfair Play

Deliberate damage to the pitch falls under 'Unfair Play'

As per MCC's law 41.14.1, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."