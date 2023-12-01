Key takeaways from India's Test squad versus South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:24 am Dec 01, 2023

Pujara, Rahane have been dropped (Source: X/@BCCI)

The BCCI has announced India's squads for the all-format tour of South Africa, which will get underway with the T20I series on December 10. While several key players are missing in the T20I and ODI teams, the squad for the two-match Test series is studded with potent names. Here are the key takeaways from India's Test squad for the South Africa tour.

Selectors look past Pujara and Rahane in Tests

Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have fallen out of favor with the selectors. The duo has been snubbed, with Shreyas Iyer coming back to the side. Interestingly, Rahane was the vice-captain in India's last Test assignment, against West Indies. Meanwhile, Pujara last played for India in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

Can KL Rahul be a wicket-keeping option?

Though KL Rahul has fared well as a keeper in ODIs, he is yet to perform the job in Tests. Moreover, he would be required to bat in the lower order if he keeps wickets. He has been a top-order player for the majority of his First-Class career. Ishan Kishan is the only other keeper in the squad as KS Bharat has been dropped.

An inexperienced batting order

South Africa is certainly not among the easiest places for visiting batters with the pitches offering pace and bounce. From the current squad, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rahul are the only specialist batters who have played Tests in the rainbow nation before. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will form the top three alongside Rohit, must tackle the new ball with precision.

Ashwin or Jadeja?

Given the nature of the surfaces, only one between spin-bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja is likely to play. This could be a reason why Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were not picked. Though Ashwin's Test record is jaw-dropping, Jadeja is likely to get the nod as the sole spinner due to his rise as a batter in recent times.

What does the pace unit look like?

Pacers will be instrumental to India's success in this series. While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are certain starters, the in-form Mohammed Shami's availability is subject to fitness. Shardul Thakur, who owns a Test seven-wicket haul on SA soil, might seal the number-eight spot as he can also contribute with the bat. Mukesh Kumar and uncapped Prasidh Krishna are the other pace-bowling options.

India's Test squad to face SA

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna. India's best XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.