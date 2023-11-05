World Cup: India thrash SA, record their eighth successive win

Ravindra Jadeja took a fifer as India won by 243 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India thrashed South Africa in Kolkata to record their eighth successive win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue successfully defended 326, bowling out the Proteas for 82. Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets. Earlier, Virat Kohli shone with a record-equaling 49th ODI century. India have finally broken SA's streak of four consecutive wins. Both sides have qualified for the semi-finals.

A look at the match summary

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India after they elected to bat. The former smashed a 24-ball 40 before India were 93/2. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added a century stand to lift India. Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Jadeja (29*) helped India reach 326/5. The SA batters faced the wrath Jadeja, who dismantled SA's middle order. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each.

Joint-most ODI sixes in a year

Rohit smashed 2 sixes in his 24-ball 40. With this, he completed 58 ODI sixes in 2023. SA's AB De Villiers also smoked as many maximums in 2015. While he featured in 18 ODI innings that year, Rohit has played 23 ODI innings in 2023. West Indies's Chris Gayle (56 in 2019) is the only other batter with 50-plus ODI sixes in a year.

Kohli slams a record-equaling 49th ODI ton

Kohli arrived after India lost Rohit (62/1). The former took India past 200 along with Iyer. Kohli paced his knock brilliantly, completing his century off 119 balls in the 49th over. He returned unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours. It was his 49th century in ODI cricket, now the joint-most with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Second Indian with 6,000 ODI runs at home

During his knock, Kohli also completed 6,000 runs in ODI cricket at home. He is only the second player to achieve this feat after Tendulkar, who owns 6,976 runs in this regard. Kohli smashed his 23rd ODI ton at home, already the most in home conditions. He is the only player with more than 20 ODI tons at home venues.

119 fifty-plus scores in ODIs

Kohli slammed his 119th fifty-plus score in ODI cricket, now the second-most after Tendulkar (145). Kohli broke a tie with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (118) in this regard. Besides 49 tons, the former has 70 half-centuries in the format. Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having smashed over 13,500 runs. He is only behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting.

Third Indian with an ODI century on their birthday

King Kohli turned 35 on November 5. He marked the occasion with a scintillating ton against the Proteas in Kolkata. Interestingly, Kohli became the third Indian batter to have scored an ODI century on their birthday. Tendulkar (134 vs Australia, 1998) and Vinod Kambli (100* vs England, 1993) are the only other Indian players on this list.

Iyer slams his third WC half-century

Iyer came to the crease when India were 93/2 in 10.3 overs. The middle-order batter took his time before playing the spinners with ease. He also didn't shy away from playing the big shots. Iyer took India beyond the 220-run mark with Kohli. Lungi Ngidi dismissed Iyer in the 37th over after the latter slammed his third WC half-century. He smashed 77(87).

The highest partnership against SA in WC 2023

Kohli and Iyer added 134 runs for the third wicket after Gill and Rohit departed. They now have the highest partnership against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. The previous-highest partnership against SA was 84 by Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan in Chennai.

Ngidi has dismissed Iyer five times in ODIs

Ngidi has had the upper hand over Iyer in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the SA speedster has now claimed Iyer's wicket five times in six meetings while conceding 36 runs in 38 balls at a strike rate of 94.73. Notably, Iyer averages a paltry 7.20 versus Ngidi, who is the most successful bowler versus the former. Australia's Adam Zampa is next (three dismissals).

A forgettable feat for Marco Jansen

Ngidi, Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi took one wicket each. Jansen finished as SA's most expensive bowler, having conceded 94 runs in 9.4 overs. These are the most runs conceded by a SA bowler in a World Cup match. Notably, Jansen only occupies the second spot on this list, with 92 runs against Sri Lanka in WC 2023.