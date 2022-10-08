Sports

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Oct 08, 2022, 11:59 am 3 min read

SA enjoy a 50-35 win-loss record against India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will look to settle the scores in the must-win clash against South Africa on Sunday. The hosts suffered a nine-run defeat in a rain-curtailed affair in Lucknow. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer shone with fifties each, but it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, SA have a well-rounded team to hand India another beating and pocket the three-match series. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this one-dayer. It has been a good batting wicket, with an average first-innings score being 261. Clouds will hover around the stadium but no rains are being foretold. Pacers could dictate the gameplay in these conditions. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

SA enjoy a 50-35 win-loss record against India (NR: 3). Earlier this year, the Proteas thrashed India 3-0 in the home ODI series. South Africa's last ODI series win in India was recorded in 2015. Notably, India have tasted victories in their last four ODI series. Meanwhile, South Africa drew against England and lost to Bangladesh in their last two ODI series.

IND vs SA An enthralling contest all set to unravel

Batting-wise, India have an ample amount of firepower in their arsenal. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are able campaigners in the format. Samson, who clubbed an 86* in Lucknow, is a must-see alongside Iyer. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is looking like his vintage self. SA's hopes rest on Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen will aim for a dominant show.

Information Chahar to miss the remainder of SA ODIs

As per the reports, seamer Deepak Chahar has moved to the NCA in Bengaluru after twisting his ankle prior to the first ODI. He will miss the second and third ODI against the Proteas.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan. SA (Probable XI):Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Stats Here are the key performers?

David Miller has scored 247 runs this year, averaging a whopping 61.75 (50s: 2). Versus India, Quinton de Kock has racked up 1,061 runs at 62.41. Shubman Gill has belted 453 runs this year, averaging 90.60 (50s: 3). Heinrich Klaasen averages 61.33 against India. He owns 184 runs in five innings (50s: 1). Kagiso Rabada has snared 134 scalps in 86 matches, averaging 27.54.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock (c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (c), Janneman Malan, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Lungi Ngidi.