Rachin Ravindra scripts history with third century in 2023 WC

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:37 pm Nov 04, 202301:37 pm

This was his fifth 50-plus score in 2023 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continues his golden run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His latest outing saw him score a historic century against Pakistan in Match 35 in Bengaluru. The southpaw became the first Kiwi batter to slam three centuries in ODI World Cups. Ravindra also raced past 500 runs at the event. Here are his stats.

Another fine knock from Ravindra

Ravindra was positive from the outset as the Pakistan bowlers looked utterly clueless against him. He added 68 runs for the opening wicket alongside Devon Conway before the latter departed. The young batter then recorded a 180-run stand with Kane Williamson for the second wicket. Ravindra ended up scoring 108 off 93 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and a six.

Ravindra joins these names

Ravindra now has five 50-plus scores in the ongoing event, the joint-most for a Kiwi batter in a WC edition (100s: 3, 50s: 2). He has joined Martin Crowe (1992) and Scott Styris (2007). The southpaw has raced to 523 runs in eight games at a remarkable average of 74.71. Only Quinton de Kock (545) has more runs in the ongoing event.

Third Kiwi batter to get this feat

Meanwhile, Ravindra has become the third NZ batter to accomplish 500 runs in a WC event. He has joined Williamson (578 in 2019) and Martin Guptill (547 in 2015) in this regard. He has overtaken Styris's tally of 499 runs in the 2007 event. Meanwhile, England's Jonny Bairstow (532 in 2019) is the only other batter to muster 500-plus runs in his debut WC.

Youngest NZ player to score a World Cup century

During the tournament opener (against England), Ravindra, at 23 years and 321 days, became the youngest NZ player to score a WC century. He broke the record of former batter Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.

A look at his career stats

The southpaw made his ODI debut in March this year and has been impressive with bat and ball ever since. Ravindra has compiled 712 runs in 20 ODIs at an impressive average of 47.46. Besides three tons, he has hammered as many fifties. The 23-year-old has claimed 15 ODI wickets at 47.93. 4/60 read his best figures in the format.