ICC World Cup: David Miller smashes his 24th ODI fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 07:14 pm Nov 01, 202307:14 pm

David Miller slammed a fiery 53-run knock from 30 balls

David Miller slammed a fiery 53-run knock from 30 balls to help South Africa post 357/4 in match number 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Pune. Miller came to the crease when SA were 238/2 after 40 overs. He lit up the MCA Stadium with two fours and four sixes. Here we decode his stats.

A quickfire 53 from Miller's blade

Miller came in at a crucial juncture. By then, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added a 200-run stand. Miller provided SA the comfort and ran well between wickets. He added a 76-run stand alongside Dussen, who fell for 133. He went berserk in the 46th over, hammering Glenn Phillips for sixes. Once Dussen was out, Miller made sure SA finished strongly.

Miller slams his maiden ODI fifty versus NZ

Miller's fifty saw him race to 4,310 runs in ODIs at an average of 42.67. He smashed his 24th ODI fifty, besides owning five tons. Versus NZ, he registered his maiden ODI fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Miller owns 411 runs in India at 41.10. In Asia, the southpaw has amassed 829 runs at 29.60. This was his 4th ODI fifty on Asian soil.

SA post a mammoth 357/4 versus NZ

De Kock added a record 200-run stand alongside Dussen for the second wicket after SA lost Temba Bavuma. De Kock's knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. He was dismissed in the 40th over. SA added 100-plus runs in the final 10 overs. Dussen and Miller kept SA floating as the side reached 357/4 in 50 overs.