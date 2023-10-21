Heinrich Klaasen smashes his fourth ODI hundred, surpasses 1,500 runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:51 pm Oct 21, 2023

South African dasher Heinrich Klaasen hammered a sensational century against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He registered his fourth ODI hundred and his maiden ton in ODI World Cup. Klaasen reached the triple-figure mark in 61 deliveries. This is also his first 50-plus score in the ODI World Cup. Here we decode his stats.

Second-highest run-scorer for SA this year in 2023

Klaasen is SA's second-highest run-scorer this year in 2023. He is only behind Aiden Markram, who has compiled 782 runs this year at an average of 60.15. With this century, Klaasen becomes only the second SA batter to touch the 700-run mark. Notably, he has hammered three centuries this year, matching Markram's tally. He owns a stunning strike rate of above 140.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of this knock, Klaasen has surpassed 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. Playing in his 45th ODI, he owns an average of more than 41 along with a strike rate of over 112. Against England, he has amassed over 250 runs from seven ODIs. Notably, this is his highest ODI score against England. On Asian soil, Klaasen has hammered over 430 runs.