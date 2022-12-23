Sports

IPL 2023: SRH buy Heinrich Klaasen for Rs. 5.25 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 04:39 pm 1 min read

Klaasen currently owns 2,489 runs in 131 T20s (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

South Africa's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping Rs. 5.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. As his stocks in T20 cricket have gone up recently, several franchises went after him. SRH had to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to get him on board. Here are further details.

Klaasen would be raring to shine in SRH colors

Klaasen is a destructive middle-order batter alongside being a safe wicketkeeper. The dasher has proven his mettle at the highest level and would now like to shine in IPL as well. He is not entirely alien to the drill of the tournament, having represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past. The 31-year-old last played an IPL match in 2019.

A look at his T20 numbers

Klaasen currently owns 2,489 runs in 131 T20s at an average of 28.60 (SR: 136.45). The tally includes 14 fifties as well. In T20Is, he owns 687 runs in 38 outings at a strike rate of 146.79. He has mustered four fifties in T20Is. Meanwhile, he hasn't been able to do much in IPL. The swashbuckler has scored just 66 runs in seven games.