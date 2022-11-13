Sports

IPL 2023, Jason Behrendorff traded to MI: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 13, 2022, 10:16 am 3 min read

Jason Behrendorff has been a part of IPL since 2018

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff has been traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Behrendorff will return to the Mumbai-based franchise, having played for them between 2018 and 2020. RCB bought him for Rs. 75 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega auction, but he didn't get any game time. Here we look at Behrendorff's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Behrendorff's return to MI was confirmed by the official website of IPL on November 12.

He is the first official trade of IPL 2023.

The tall left-arm pacer can generate extra bounce, and his ability to swing the new ball makes him even more effective.

He is a veteran of T20 cricket and can be a valuable addition to the MI camp.

Numbers How Jason Behrendorff has fared in IPL?

While Behrendorff has been a part of IPL since 2018, he has spent four seasons on the bench. He scalped five wickets in as many games for MI in the 2019 season (ER: 8.68). In 2021, CSK signed Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood. While he didn't get any chance in the first half of the tournament, Hazlewood returned for the UAE leg.

Stats Behrendorff's numbers in T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Behrendorff has so far scalped 117 wickets in 105 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.41. While the 32-year-old has two four-fers in the format, his best figures read 4/21. In T20Is, he has scalped seven wickets in nine games (ER: 8.5). He last represented Australia in an ODI match against Pakistan in April this year.

BBL Prolific numbers in Big Bash League

With 86 wickets in 72 games, Behrendorff is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL). While his best figures are 4/22, he has given runs at just 6.92. He has been associated with Perth Scorchers since his debut in the tournament in 2012. Behrendorff has been a part of Scorchers' four-time BBL-winning squad.

MI MI have a strong fast-bowling group

Besides Behrendorff, MI currently have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, and Daniel Sams in the fast-bowling department. They are seemingly focused on building a strong fast-bowling core ahead of the next season. Notably, the five-time champions finished 10th (last) in the league stage in IPL 2022, having won just four of their 14 games.

All franchises have been reportedly asked to submit the list of their retained and released players by November 15. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will reportedly take place on December 23 in Kochi. As Rs. 5 crore have been added to the team purse, all franchises will have Rs. 95 crore to build their teams. IPL 2023 is likely to get underway in March end.