T20 World Cup: Cameron Green replaces Inglis in Australia squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 20, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Cameron Green has been in sublime form lately (Source: Cricket.com.au)

Australia have suffered a major blow as Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered a freak injury while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday (October 19). Inglis sustained a cut on his right hand, and was subsequently taken to the hospital. In-form all-rounder Cameron Green has been named his replacement.

Context Why does this story matter?

Australia, the defending champions and hosts of the tournament, will kick-start their campaign against neighbors New Zealand on October 22.

Inglis was selected as a back-up wicket-keeper to Matthew Wade in the squad.

Instead of calling up another keeper, Cricket Australia have gone with Green, who has been in sublime touch lately.

He scored a couple of fiery T20I half-centuries against India last month.

Statement What did the Australia head coach say?

Andrew McDonald, Australia's head coach, highlighted how Australia didn't have any back-up keeper in several events. "If you look back over World Cup selections there's been plenty of times where Australia have gone with one keeper," McDonald told Cricket.com.au. Brad Haddin, Peter Nevill, and Alex Carey were the lone keepers in the squad in the 2015 WC, 2016 T20 WC, and 2019 WC respectively.

Cameron Green Will Cameron Green be drafted to the XI?

Although Green has been in astonishing form lately, McDonald had confirmed he would not come straight into the XI. "Does it (Green's selection) create a headache? No, it probably just gives us more options," he told reporters. "If Green was considered in the starting XI, he would have been in the 15." Hence, the young all-round would need to wait for his chances.

Stats How Inglis has fared in T20Is?

Making his international debut this year, Inglis has scored 220 runs in nine T20Is so far. His average and strike rate read 27.5 and, 141.02 respectively in the format. Overall in T20 cricket, Inglis has 2,005 runs in 81 games. He has 12 fifties alongside a couple of hundreds under his belt. Notably, Inglis was unlikely to make Australia's initial XI in the tournament.

Information Australia's squad for the tournament

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.