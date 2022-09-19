Sports

Who will be Australia's next ODI captain? Ricky Ponting answers

Written by V Shashank Sep 19, 2022, 08:29 pm 2 min read

Ponting remains Australia's most successful captain in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aaron Finch recently called time on his ODI career. While he continues to lead Australia in T20I cricket, the search has begun for the nation's next ODI skipper. Cricket Australia will have to speed up its process, given the 2023 World Cup is almost a year later. Meanwhile, two-time WC-winning skipper Ricky Ponting has the perfect candidate for the role.

Statement Here's what Ponting said

"I think it'll be Pat Cummins, to be honest," Ponting said on The ICC Review. He added, "I know he doesn't play all the ODIs for obvious reasons, because his workload in Test cricket has been, like all the fast bowlers, very high in the last few years." Ponting stated that he will be surprised if Cummins isn't handed over the captaincy reins.

Captaincy Cummins' record as Australia's Test captain

Cummins took charge of the Aussie side after Tim Paine stepped down from the position in November 2021. The Aussie seamer guided the hosts to a clinical 4-0 win at the Ashes. He was at the helm of a historic 1-0 win in Pakistan in March 2022. Australia then tasted a 1-1 draw versus the Lankans. Overall, Cummins has a 5-1 win-loss record (D3).

Warner Warner should be in the conversation as well

Ponting further opined that since Steven Smith's ban has been overturned, the same could be done for David Warner. Warner could then find his name running for captaincy. Smith was stripped off captaincy after his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. However, he currently serves as Australia's Test vice-captain and even led in Adelaide in Ashes 2021-22.

Credentials The credentials of Warner

Warner has led Australia sporadically in white-ball cricket. Under him, the Aussies have lost just one of 12 matches. Warner is unbeaten as captain in his last six internationals. However, he last led in February 2018. In 2016, Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. He also smashed over 800 runs in that season.

Saga Here's how the ball-tampering controversy unfolded

The infamous ball-tampering scandal came to light in the 2018 Newlands Test between South Africa and Australia. Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on cameras after rubbing the ball with sandpaper in order to rough up one side. In the aftermath, Bancroft, along with then-skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner faced heavy suspensions. Head coach Daren Lehman also announced his resignation soon after.

