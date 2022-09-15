Sports

MI Cape Town appoint Simon Katich as head coach

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 15, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Simon Katich has earlier worked with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

South Africa T20 league franchise Mumbai Indians Cape Town have appointed Australia's Simon Katich as their head coach. Meanwhile, former South African batter Hashim Amla will be their batting coach. The news comes a day after Mahela Jayawardene resigned as head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians. The inaugural SAT20 League is scheduled to be played in January-February next year. Here are further details.

Statement Absolute honor to join MI Cape Town: Katich

"It is an absolute honor to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart," said Katich in a statement.

Others MI Cape Town have roped in several others

Besides appointing Katich, MI Cape Town have named former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as their fielding coach. He also has a similar role with the five-time IPL champions. Meanwhile, former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson will be the General Manager of MI Cape Town. As stated, Hashim Amla will serve as the side's batting coach.

Players First group of players

In August, the CSA league had asked the franchises to submit a list of five players for the first group. The principle followed would be one South African, three foreigners with not more than two from the same country, and an uncapped player. MI Cape Town's first group of players includes Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, and Dewald Brevis.