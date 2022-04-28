Sports

MI name Kumar Kartikeya Singh as replacement for Arshad Khan

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 28, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

MI have roped in Kartkeya Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter/mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced left-arm spinner, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, as a replacement for injured Arshad Khan for remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Singh has been with the franchise as part of the support team and now has signed on to join the squad for the season. MI have signed the player for a base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

MI all rounder Mohammad Arshad Khan has been ruled out of the rest of the season after sustaining an injury.

Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket has been impressive in the nets with his fine-tuned bowling skills.

With MI going win-less in eight games straight it will be interesting to see if they provide an opportunity to youngsters like him.

Numbers A look at Kumar Kartikeya Singh's domestic record

Singh earned his First-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy in November 2018. Months later, he bagged his Twenty20 debut for the state in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March 2019. So far, the 24-year-old has played nine FC matches, 19 List A games, and eight T20s, claiming 35, 18, and nine wickets respectively.

IPL 2022 A look at MI's performance in IPL 2002 so far

Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst ever season of the competition. The five-time IPL champion side has lost eight games in a row and are win-less in the edition so far. They are also out of contention for a playoffs berth. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Do you know? Impressive run at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

As per ESPNcricinfo , Singh was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh with five scalps in as many matches at a brilliant economy rate of 5.05 at the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.