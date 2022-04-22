Sports

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's third century helps RR beat DC

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. The Royals rode on Jos Buttler's terrific century to post a staggering 222/2 in 20 overs. In response, despite losing wickets at crucial moments, DC took the game close. They managed 207/8 as RR held on for a superb win. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR openers Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal added 155 runs for the first wicket. After Padikka's dismissal, Sanju Samson came in and took charge. His 19-ball 46* helped RR race to 222/2. He added 47 runs alongside Buttler (116). In response, DC were reduced to 48/2 as RR gained control. Rishabh Pant (44) showed fight and Lalit Yadav chipped in but that wasn't enough.

Buttler 4th IPL century for Jos Buttler

Buttler hit a splendid 116 from just 65 balls. He smashed nine fours and nine sixes. He has now raced to 491 runs in the ongoing season at 81.83. He registered his third IPL century this season, becoming the second player after Virat Kohli (4) to hit three-plus centuries in a season. Buttler equaled Shane Watson and David Warner's tally of four IPL tons.

Stat attack Notable feats attained by Buttler

Buttler has raced to 2,459 runs in the IPL at 39.66. The Englishman has a strike rate of 152.16. Buttler has 297 runs versus DC, hammering his maiden ton versus them. He has now surpassed Dwayne Smith (2,385) and Jacques Kallis (2,427) in terms of IPL runs. In the ongoing season, Buttler has 41 fours and 32 sixes (highest).

Duo 7th fifty for Padikkal; Samson goes past 200 runs

In seven matches, Padikkal now has 192 runs this season at 27.42. He slammed his maiden fifty this season (54). He smashed seven fours and two sixes. Padikkal has raced to 1,076 runs in the IPL at 30.74. He has slammed seven IPL fifties. Samson hit a whirlwind 19-ball 46* (4s 5 6s 3). He has gotten past the 200-run mark this season (201).

Stand A record-breaking stand for Buttler and Padikkal

Buttler and Padikkal's 155-run stand for the first wicket is now the best opening stand for any side versus Delhi in the IPL. This is also the third-highest stand for any wicket versus DC. This is the highest partnership for the Royals in IPL history. It surpassed the previous best tally of 152* for the third wicket between Ben Stokes and Samson.

Numbers Shaw and Warner achieve these numbers

Prithvi Shaw chipped in with a 27-ball 37 for DC, hitting five fours and a six. The youngster became the fourth batter this season to score 250-plus runs. Overall, Shaw has 1,559 runs at 25.98. Warner (28) became the second DC batter to score 200-plus runs in IPL 2022 (219). Warner has also surpassed the 400-run mark versus RR (417), becoming the 11th player.

Spinners Ashwin and Chahal impress for the Royals

R Ashwin (2/32) did a commendable job for the Royals. Ash has four wickets this season now, claiming his best figures. Overall, the veteran spinner has raced to 149 wickets in the IPL, matching the tally of Sunil Narine. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed one wicket (1/28). He has extended his tally to 18 this season. Overall, he has 157 wickets, equaling Piyush Chawla's tally.

RR Royals slam these records with a score of 222/2

Royals' 222/2 is the highest score in IPL history versus DC. CSK scored 222/5 in IPL 2012. This was the second time Royals posted a 200-plus total versus DC. Rajasthan Royals smashed their third-highest total in the IPL. This is the 14th time RR posted a score in excess of 200. This is the best score by a side in IPL 2022.

Information Prasidh Krishna bowls a wicket-maiden in 19th over

Prasidh Krishna bowled a terrific 19th over. He bowled two dot balls to start with before dismissing a set Lalit Yadav for 37. He then concluded the over with three more dots. He finished with 3/22 from four overs, racing to eight scalps this season.