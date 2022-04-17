Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Rashid Khan elects to field

GT take on CSK (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans (GT) would look to maintain their dominant run when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. GT won four of their five matches Meanwhile, CSK registered their maiden win of the season over RCB. The news from Pune is GT skipper Rashid Khan has won the toss and elected to field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

MCA has hosted five matches this season. The wicket boasts an average first innings total in excess of 170. Meanwhile, the side batting first has chronicled three wins. The venue's last outing witnessed PBKS (198/5) stomp MI (186/9) by 12 runs. The match between GT and CSK can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Robin Uthappa (CSK) has slammed 194 runs in five matches this season. His scores read 28, 50, 13, 15, and 88. Shivam Dube (CSK) has hoarded 207 runs this season at 51.75. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (GT) has smashed 228 runs at 76.00. He has also recorded four wickets. Right-arm quick Lockie Ferguson (GT) has taken 8 scalps this season at 19.25.

Titans Hardik Pandya misses out with an injury

Rashid confirmed Hardik Pandya will miss the game due to a groin injury. GT have made a few changes with Alzzari Jospeh and Wriddhiman Saha getting a game. GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Information Same XI for CSK

CSK Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary