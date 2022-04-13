Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Shaheen Afridi rises; Josh Hazlewood slips

Written by V Shashank Apr 13, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated Men's T20I Rankings. Pakistan's Babar Azam hasn't moved an inch in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has jumped to the 10th spot, while Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood has faltered in the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. Namibia's JJ Smit has breached into the top five rankings for all-rounders.

Batting Babar stays atop among batters

Babar had dished out a fighting 46-ball 66 in the only T20I against Australia. With that, Babar has retained his No.1 spot in the T20I Rankings for Batters (818). Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan (794) could score only 23, thereby dropping a spot to the No.3 position. SA's Aiden Markram (796), Dawid Malan (728), and Dewon Conway (703) constitute the top five among the batters.

Player of the Month Babar snatches the ICC Player of the Month title

Babar's scintillating run with the willow continued throughout the month of March. In the nerve-wracking three-match Tests against Australia, Babar had clobbered 196 runs at 78.00. In the two ODIs versus the Kangaroos, the right-hander smashed 171 runs at 85.50. He eventually finished the three-match ODIs averaging 138.00. He amassed 276 runs with two hundred and one fifty.

All-rounders Smit, Airee make massive gains in All-rounder Rankings

Namibia's JJ Smit (177) has raced to the fifth spot. Against Uganda, Smit racked up 35-ball 71 followed by figures of 6/10 including a hat-trick. Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (152) has risen by 10 spots to occupy the 10th position. He hoarded all-round exhibitions in the tri-series against Malaysia and PNG. In the final, he slammed 54* and claimed 4/18.

Bowling ICC Bowler Rankings: Shaheen gains four spots to be 10th

Shaheen Afridi garnered 2/21 in the only T20I against Australia. With that, the left-arm quick rose by four spots to occupy the 10th position. Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood (737) has dropped a place to English spinner Adil Rashid (746). Hazlewood had skipped the entire white-ball series against Pakistan. Adam Zampa (719) and Rashid Khan (714) are the others in the top five.

Bowling Maharaj, Harmer leapfrog in Test Rankings

SA's spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer were instrumental in the host's 2-0 win over Bangladesh. Maharaj claimed 16 wickets at 12.12, including a knock of 84 in the final Test. He has risen to 21st in the bowlers' rankings. He ranks 13th among all-rounders. Harmer has gained 26 positions to claim the No. 54 spot among bowlers having affected 13 dismissals.