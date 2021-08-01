Pakistan beat West Indies in second T20I: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 01:48 am

Pakistan defended their total of 157

Pakistan bowled well to defend their 157-run total against the West Indies in the second T20I in Guyana. Riding on Babar Azam's 51 and Mohammad Rizwan's 46 to post 157/8 in 20 overs. In response, West Indies managed 150/4, falling short by seven runs. Nicholas Pooran slammed a 33-ball 62*. Here we present the records that were broken.

WI vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan added 46 runs for the first wicket. Rizwan and Babar put on 67 runs for the second wicket to keep the side going strongly. From 134/2, the visitors lost their way to manage only 157. Jason Holder was terrific, claiming 4/26. In reply, Windies struggled against spin before Pooran dazzled with a breezy fifty-plus score. That wasn't enough for the hosts.

Duo

Babar slams 20th T20I fifty, Rizwan shines

Babar struck a 40-ball 51, hitting four fours and two maximums. He registered his 20th T20I fifty. Notably, Babar has become just the ninth batter in T20Is to surpass the 2,200-run mark (2,204). Rizwan, who hit a 36-ball 46, has raced to 1,065 runs in T20Is at 48.40. He now has 96 fours in T20Is.

Hafeez

Several records scripted by Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was terrific with the ball giving away just six runs from his four overs. He claimed a wicket and bowled a maiden over too. As per statistician Mazher Arshad, Hafeez (4-1-6-1) has bowled the joint-most economical four-over spell in T20Is for Pakistan. Interestingly, Hafeez is the only player who has bowled three maiden overs and also batted three maiden overs in T20Is.

Feats

Pooran dazzles with the bat, Bravo scripts this record

Pooran slammed four fours and six sixes in his unbeaten fifty. The southpaw had a strike rate of 187.88. Pooran struck his third T20I fifty and registered his best individual score. Dwayne Bravo claimed two wickets and has raced to 76 at an average of 24.98. Bravo is now the ninth bowler with 75-plus T20I wickets. Meanwhile, Holder claimed his maiden four-wicket haul.