Monte-Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic ousted by Davidovich Fokina
Novak Djokovic was stunned in a three-set battle by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 46 claimed a stunning upset. Fokina clinched a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Notably, this was Djokovic's first match since his quarter-final defeat to Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Davidovich Fokina said the win was special. "This win is so special for me because I grew up watching Nole and I'm a big fan of his," said Davidovich Fokina in his on-court interview after claiming victory. "I look at him every tournament, every match. Here in Monte Carlo, full of people, against the No. 1, I enjoyed every moment and I'm so happy."
As per ATP, the defeat marks the first time Serbian ace Djokovic has lost his opening match at a tournament since suffering a defeat to Marin Klizan in Barcelona in 2018. Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina can equal his 2021 Monte Carlo quarter-final run with a win in his third-round clash with World No. 27 Daniel Evans or David Goffin, who has got a wildcard.
Prior to this win, Davidovich Fokina had lost both his matches against Djokovic. The defeats came last year the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in Italy (6-2, 6-1) and the Tokyo Olympics in Japan (6-3, 6-1).
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 32. Grigor Dimitrov earned a win over Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Later today, second seed Alexander Zverev will take on Federico Delbonis. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will face Alex de Minaur.