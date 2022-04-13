Sports

Monte-Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic ousted by Davidovich Fokina

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Djokovic suffered a loss against Davidovich Fokina (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Novak Djokovic was stunned in a three-set battle by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 46 claimed a stunning upset. Fokina clinched a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Notably, this was Djokovic's first match since his quarter-final defeat to Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Words This win is so special for me, says Davidovich Fokina

Davidovich Fokina said the win was special. "This win is so special for me because I grew up watching Nole and I'm a big fan of his," said Davidovich Fokina in his on-court interview after claiming victory. "I look at him every tournament, every match. Here in Monte Carlo, full of people, against the No. 1, I enjoyed every moment and I'm so happy."

Stats Maiden opening match loss for Djokovic since 2018

As per ATP, the defeat marks the first time Serbian ace Djokovic has lost his opening match at a tournament since suffering a defeat to Marin Klizan in Barcelona in 2018. Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina can equal his 2021 Monte Carlo quarter-final run with a win in his third-round clash with World No. 27 Daniel Evans or David Goffin, who has got a wildcard.

Do you know? Davidovich Fokina claims maiden win versus Djokovic

Prior to this win, Davidovich Fokina had lost both his matches against Djokovic. The defeats came last year the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in Italy (6-2, 6-1) and the Tokyo Olympics in Japan (6-3, 6-1).

Information Wins for Tsitsipas and Dimitrov

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 32. Grigor Dimitrov earned a win over Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Later today, second seed Alexander Zverev will take on Federico Delbonis. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will face Alex de Minaur.