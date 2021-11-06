Paris Masters: Medvedev beats Zverev, will face Djokovic in final

World number two Daniil Medvedev has stormed into the final of the 2021 Paris Masters after beating Alexander Zverev. The Russian overcame Zverev in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) in the penultimate clash. Medvedev has qualified for his second consecutive final at the Paris Masters. He won the Masters 1000 tournament in 2020 after defeating Zverev in the final. Here are the key stats.

Medvedev wins his 53rd match of the season

Medvedev won his 53rd match in the season. He presently has the joint-second-most ATP Tour wins along with Casper Ruud. The Russian is only behind Stefanos Tsitsipas and Zverev, both of whom have 55 wins each in the season.

First Russian to win US Open since 2000

Medvedev clinched his first major title (US Open) after claiming a straight-set victory over Djokovic. He became the first Russian man to win the tournament since Marat Safin (2000). He won three other titles in the season, including one ATP Masters 1000 (Canada). The Russian beat Sam Querrey to win the ATP 250 event in Mallorca. Besides, he also captured the title in Marseille.

Zverev is 52-14 in the season

Despite the defeat to Medvedev, Zverev owns a 52-14 record in the season. He has won two Masters 1000 titles (Cincinnati and Madrid) this year. In August, Zverev achieved the biggest win of his career by clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He also reached his maiden Roland Garros semi-finals. Notably, Zverev has won 28 of his last 31 matches.

Medvedev to face Novak Djokovic in the final

Medvedev will face world number one Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final. The latter beat Hubert Hurkacz to qualify for his seventh final in this tournament. In August, Medvedev defeated Djokovic to win the 2021 US Open. He denied the Serbian the historic Calendar-Year Slam. Djokovic was in pursuit of his fourth consecutive major after winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.