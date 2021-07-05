2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin in straight sets

World number one Novak Djokovic moved into the quarter-finals of 2021 Wimbledon with a straight-set victory over 17th seed Cristian Garin. Djokovic beat the Chilean 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth-round clash that ended in nearly two hours. The Serbian has secured his 76th match-win in the prestigious tournament. He has also reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final. Here's more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Djokovic completely dominated Garin in the first set, giving him no margin for error. He raced to a 6-2 win after mere 23 minutes. Garin staged a comeback in the second set but succumbed to Djokovic's brilliance. Just like the opening set, the third one also ended in less than 30 minutes. The Chilean player couldn't match the guile of Djokovic.

Information

Djokovic reaches his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final

Djokovic has reached his 50th major quarter-final. Only Swiss maestro Roger Federer owns more such appearances (57) than the former. Djokovic, who qualified for his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final, is vying for his sixth title in London.

Numbers

Djokovic wins his 31st match of the season

Djokovic now has a 2-0 ATP head-to-head lead over Garin. He previously beat the latter at last year's ATP Cup. Besides, Djokovic has won his 31st match in the season. He had become the first player in the Open Era to win each major twice after clinching the French Open title. Djokovic is in pursuit of a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.