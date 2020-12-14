Swiss maestro Roger Federer is unsure of his participation in the impending Australian Open. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer, revealed that the recovery after two rounds of knee surgery has taken longer than expected. Notably, the 39-year-old has been out of action since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of Australian Open 2020. Here is more.

Participation 'It's a race against time', says Federer

Federer talked about his injury at a recent event in Switzerland. "It's a race against time. It would help if I had a little bit more time. But it's going to be close," he said. "I would have hoped that I'd be at 100% already in October. But I'm not at this level even today. It will be a close call for Australian Open."

Future He speculates on his future

Earlier this year, Federer had admitted that he might consider retirement following his second knee surgery. He also called off the entire 2020 season, due to his surgery. However, in his latest statement, Federer hinted at his comeback to the sport. "I hope there is still something to see of me in the new year. We will see," he added.

Information A couple of surgeries blocked the path of Federer

In February this year, Federer underwent keyhole surgery on his knee. Later on, a follow-up operation ruled him out of the 2020 season. Despite months of rehabilitation, he is still not "100 percent" for the Australian Open, which might be postponed to February.

Season A forgettable season for the legend

It has been a rather forgettable season for Federer. He was deprived of a record 21st major after Djokovic defeated him at the Australian Open semi-finals. His counterpart Rafael Nadal emulated the record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles, having secured a 13th French Open title. Notably, Federer last won a majors title at the Australian Open in 2018.

Do you know? Federer owns second-most Australian Open titles

Federer has won second-most Australian Open titles (6) in the Open Era. He is only behind Djokovic, who has claimed eight. The likes of Andre Agassi (4), Mats Wilander (3), and Boris Becker (2) follow Federer on the elite list.

