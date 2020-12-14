Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has advised his Test compatriots to strike a fine balance while confronting Virat Kohli in the opening Test against India. He believes the Indian skipper can be "ruthless" against his opponents, once provoked. Notably, Kohli will return back after the first of the four-Test series in Adelaide, as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting.

Character 'Kohli can be ruthless', says Finch

Here is what Finch stated. "When you have got strong characters on either team that's going to come to a head at some point," Finch told Sydney Morning Herald. "(But) there is a fine balance there. You don't want him (Kohli) to get up and about in the contest. When he does, he can be ruthless on an opposition."

Rivalry Kohli has been a part of several controversies Down Under

Over the years, Kohli's on-field duels have been in the spotlight, especially against Australia. And, he has taken banters on the chin. From bashing the relentless crowd to taking on the fiery Mitchell Johnson, he has often made headlines. Even during the previous tour, Kohli was seen exchanging words with Australian Test captain Tim Paine. However, he has definitely toned-down through the years.

Composure Finch acknowledges Kohli's composure

Reflecting on the same, Finch admitted that Kohli has become rather composed on the field. "We have had some great series where he has been on another level as a player but he has been right up and about in terms of being very vocal out in the middle. It was great to see that (relaxed) side of him," he concluded.

Confidence 'He focuses more on his own team'

Finch, who was a part of the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020, said he was "surprised" to see his Indian counterpart's confidence. "At Bangalore, he was always confident in the XI players that were picked and knew that if you played well, you had every chance of winning. I was really surprised by how confident he was in everyone," he added.

