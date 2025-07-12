Kangana Ranaut gets candid about equality, 'demanding' political career

Kangana Ranaut , the Bollywood actor-turned-MP, has once again stirred the pot with her recent comments on equality. In a recent interview with Times Now, she said that the belief in equality has only produced "a generation of morons." "You are making me talk about controversial things, but I think, since the world has started to believe that we are all equal, we have only produced a generation of morons," she said.

Individual roles 'I think this person has so much more...': Ranaut Ranaut elaborated on her view of equality by saying that everyone is unique. "A child is not equal to a woman...a woman is not equal to a man." She pointed out that she is not equal to her mother or industrialist Mukesh Ambani, highlighting how they have different achievements, and she has four National Awards. "When I sit next to a laborer, I think this person has so much more tolerance than me. I am not equal to that person."

Generational critique Ranaut's comments on the current generation Ranaut further said, "They [the young generation] don't even have admiration for their bosses who may have 25 years of experience in the same field." "And the result is a generation of idiots, who don't even want a promotion because they don't want more work." Her comments on equality are in stark contrast to her 2018 statement at the Cannes Film Festival. "If they (male, female actors) are working as equals, then why aren't they getting the status of equals?"

Salary 'Politics is an expensive hobby': Ranaut Ranaut further told Times Now, "If I have to go to my constituency...the expenses are in lakhs. So, it is a very expensive hobby. You need a job." "What you're left with is actually ₹50,000 - ₹60,000 as your salary as an MP." "I didn't naturally expect it to be so demanding. When I was offered, I was told maybe you have to attend Parliament for 60-70 days, and the rest of the time you can do your work."