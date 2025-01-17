'Complete harassment': Kangana reacts to 'Emergency' ban in Punjab
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has been mired in controversy after Sikh organizations accused the actor-director of misrepresenting facts.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held protests and the film's Day 1 screening was canceled in many theaters across Punjab.
Reacting to the allegations, Ranaut took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her frustration over the whole situation, calling it "complete harassment of art and the artist."
Artist's defense
'This is a complete lie and propaganda...'
Defending her film on X, Ranaut said, "I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion."
"This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened."
She added that the controversy is a "complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency."
Twitter Post
Read Ranaut's complete post here
This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2025
I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh… https://t.co/VQEWMqiFih
Screening pause
What happened during 'Emergency' screenings in parts of Punjab?
Reportedly, the release of Emergency was halted in parts of Punjab, including Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda over fears of protests.
The decision was made by local administration authorities who feared the film's narrative could lead to unrest among certain groups.
However, it is worth noting that the Punjab government has not officially banned the film.
Ban request
SGPC president sought ban on 'Emergency' before
On Thursday, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asking him to ban Emergency.
Dhami claimed the film was a "calculated attempt to distort history and harm Sikh sentiments." He cautioned its release could spark outrage in the Sikh community.
However, despite these allegations, the film was released as scheduled after getting a nod from the Central Board of Film Certification with suggested modifications and deletions.