Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has been mired in controversy after Sikh organizations accused the actor-director of misrepresenting facts.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held protests and the film's Day 1 screening was canceled in many theaters across Punjab.

Reacting to the allegations, Ranaut took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her frustration over the whole situation, calling it "complete harassment of art and the artist."