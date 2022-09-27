Lifestyle

5 things to bring back home from your Punjab trip

5 things to bring back home from your Punjab trip

Written by Sneha Das Sep 27, 2022, 07:10 am 2 min read

You can buy a lot of things in Punjab to bring back home for friends and family.

Popular for its rich history, scenic landscape, and iconic religious sites, Punjab witnesses thousands of tourists every year. The land of five rivers will mesmerize you with its mouth-watering kulchas, creamy lassi, authentic bhangra, and vast mustard fields. Punjab is also a delight for shopaholics, for offering a huge variety of options to choose from. Here's what you can buy from Punjab.

Authentic dupattas Phulkari dupatta

One of the must-buy souvenirs in Punjab, phulkari dupattas are usually worn during auspicious celebrations and weddings. It is a traditional embroidery of Punjab and contains floral work. The intricate embroidery is done on the coarse thick cotton fabric called khaddar and the base cloth is dull brown in color. You can also buy a bagh-style phulkari made with bright-colored threads.

Traditional footwear Punjabi juttis

One of the most popular traditional footwear in Punjab, these juttis are basically handcrafted leather shoes with bright embroidery on them. Worn by both men and women, these shoes are not only available in brown and earthy tones but also in vibrant colors adorned with patchwork, sequins, threads, lace, and decorative small mirrors. The tips of men's juttis are curled upwards like a mustache!

Tassel-like adornments Punjabi paranda

Usually worn by women at the end of their braids, Punjabi parandas are bright, long, and thick tassel-like adornments with colorful or golden threads at the end. They add length and color to the hair and you can find these in the bazaars of Amritsar and Patiala. Punjabi women usually wear them during traditional functions, folk dance performances, and weddings.

Hand-held fans Pakkhi

Also called hand-held fans, pakkhi is also popular in Punjab and is quite handy, useful, and simple to use during the summer season. They have carved wooden handles with a wire-made frame designed with beautiful phulkari embroidery on them. They were earlier used in Punjabi households during summers when there was no electricity. Now, you can take them home as decorative pieces.

Religious bracelet Kara

Worn by almost all Sikhs, kara is a solid iron or steel bracelet and is the perfect spiritual souvenir to gift to your family and friends. It reflects the energy of the Gurudwaras and is believed to protect one from negative energies. It acts as a permanent bonding to Sikhism and some of them also have religious inscriptions on them.