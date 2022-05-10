Lifestyle

How to make your home airy and summer-friendly

Written by Lahari Basu May 10, 2022, 09:29 am 2 min read

Summertime sadness is a real feeling for many Indians as they have a tough time dealing with the high temperatures, be it outside or inside the house. Those of us living in apartments, or in houses facing the west or on the top floor, know the wrath of the summer sun. Interior Designer Shagun Singh shares tips to make your living room cooler.

#1 Bamboo blinds lend a coolness to the house

If you live in an apartment with balconies, instead of regular blinds and curtains you can put up nice bamboo blinds. They keep the room cool and simultaneously also fresh and natural. If your backyard or front yard is directly accessible through the living room, create a bamboo wall to give the space an interesting and refreshing look.

#2 Place fresh flowers for natural fragrance

Get some fresh flowers, do not have to be expensive ones, for the living room and set them up in a vase in one corner or at the center table. This will make the room smell good naturally, and give that fresh and relaxing vibe we crave during summer. Keep an incense burner on for a few hours to keep the home smelling fresh.

#3 Plants make a huge difference

Plants indoors are always a great way to give the space a breezy and cool look. Plants like Erica palms, snake plants, and money plants are the best. They are really low maintenance and go without water for days. Indoor plants also relieve stress, boost productivity, and promote recovery. Houseplants may also positively influence the air quality in your home.

#4 Get a dehumidifier

Use a dehumidifier in the room during summer. The device does not cool the space but it surely drives off the excess humidity we experience in various parts of India. It is a good practice to regulate the humidity inside your home if you have health conditions. Dehumidifiers also eliminate musty odor and prevent the growth of mold in your home.

#5 Choose light-colored curtains

For drapes and curtains use light material like cotton or linen. Stick to white, off-white, or pastel shades like peach, mint, or turquoise. Keep your windows open early in the morning when it's breezy to allow circulation in the house. However, as the sun rises up the horizon, shut the blinds till sunset to naturally keep the room cool.