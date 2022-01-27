Lifestyle

5 interesting ways to recycle your waste

5 interesting ways to recycle your waste

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 01:56 pm 3 min read

Recycling is an excellent way to protect our environment and go green.

Amid high pollution levels and global warming, it is a good idea to recycle. The main aim behind reusing and recycling is to ensure that you send minimum waste to landfills that pollute the environment. When you recycle and reuse, you are turning your home into a sustainable home.c Here are some innovative and budget-friendly ways to recycle your waste.

#1 Turn plastic water bottles into plant holders

Plastic water bottles are harmful to the environment and add to pollution levels. Instead, you can use the old ones as plant holders. Cut the bottle from the middle and use both the upper and lower half to plant seedlings. You can also paint the bottles to make them look attractive. You can also place them in planters as they offer excellent drainage.

#2 Reuse newspapers in multiple ways

Newspapers tend to accumulate rather quickly and are often simply sold as scrap at the end of the month. You can use old newspapers to wrap up gifts or fragile items. You can place them under tablecloths for an added layer of protection. They can also be used for cleaning stains off the window panes by using a mixture of white vinegar and water.

#3 Don't throw away your old tea bags

Teabags are discarded after brewing a cup, but turns out that's not the only thing they can be used for. Tea, especially green tea, is filled with antioxidants and can be used to reduce the puffiness under your eyes and relax tired eyes. Don't forget to refrigerate before using. Packed with tannins, you can also add them to the soil as a natural fertilizer.

#4 Make use of your empty pill containers

Your empty pill containers can be used in various ways as well. You can use them as organizers to store small jewelry items, herbs, or other little objects. You can even use them as a cute sewing kit that is convenient to use around the house. These containers can also be used to store first-aid items for traveling purposes.

#5 Practice composting at home

Composting in our daily lives is extremely beneficial as it reduces the need for harmful chemical fertilizers and provides vital nutrients to the soil. Instead of throwing away kitchen waste like eggshells and vegetable peels, use a countertop composter to stack them away for later use in your garden. Feeding the soil with waste food enriches it and helps it to retain moisture.