5 ways to create a sustainable home

Jan 26, 2022

A sustainable home makes for a healthy environment.

Climate change has led several people to become aware of their responsibility to live a more sustainable life to save the planet. If you also want to become a part of the movement, start with your house. Convert your abode into a sustainable home by introducing some changes. Besides, this way of living is also budget-friendly. Here are a few things you can do.

#1 Wash your clothes in cold water

Washing your clothes in cold water cleans them as efficiently as it does in hot water in a washing machine. Laundry detergents work in a similar way in cold water as they do in hot water. So, why waste energy when both the settings work in the same manner? Washing in cold water also reduces carbon dioxide emissions and increases the longevity of clothes.

#2 Use a compost bin and a recycle bin

Recycling is extremely crucial for a healthy and green environment. It reduces the pollution caused by harmful waste materials and also requires less energy. Recycling allows you to use old products like glass bottles, papers, and jars again in some other interesting way. Also, use a compost bin to discard kitchen scraps and leftovers which can be used as fertilizers for your plants.

#3 Surround yourself with greenery

Plant more trees around your house. You can also create your own kitchen garden and use the fertilizer from composting for them. Certain plants like succulents, money plants, and bromeliad look gorgeous indoors and require less maintenance. Besides, plants can purify the air indoors. You can also create your very own herb garden for easy access to flavorful herbs for your dishes.

#4 Avoid using plastic water bottles

While plastic bottles might be convenient to use, they are harmful to the environment. Plastic bottles pollute the environment by releasing harmful chemicals. Do you know that oil is used to make these bottles? So, replace plastic bottles in your kitchen with eco-friendly options like filtering charcoal pitchers or reusable bottles. You can also replace your plastic bottle-filled shower gels with organic soap bars.

#5 Use energy-efficient light bulbs

Most people are becoming aware of the effectiveness and benefits of energy-efficient lighting. These lights are not only eco-friendly but they also use less electricity which helps to save money in the long run. So swap your regular old-fashioned light bulbs with versatile LED bulbs to make your home more sustainable. Also, they are long-lasting and available in stylish designs.