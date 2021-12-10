Lifestyle 5 must-have small kitchen appliances

Best kitchen appliances to have at home

Technology has gifted us with several gadgets and appliances that have made our life easier. Look around your house and you will see the extent to which technology has invaded our life. Kitchen gadgets are a huge hit and there are innumerable appliances available in the market. If too many options are confusing you, here are five must-have kitchen gadgets.

#1 Blender is a versatile kitchen tool

A blender is a versatile kitchen tool that can make smoothies, grind spices, make fruit juice or help you prepare your cake mix. This small kitchen appliance needs less space. It's great for people who lack time as it makes chopping and making curry pastes easier. There are different options available in the market and you can choose one that suits your needs.

#2 Coffee/tea makers for a great brew any time

While in India, the concept of tea and coffee makers hasn't really caught on, you should think about investing in one due to the ease they offer. If you describe yourself as either a tea or a coffee person, then go for one. You can brew loose leaf teas in the tea makers, while coffee makers let you control the strength of the brew.

#3 Toaster oven and air Fryer

This kitchen appliance heats faster and cooks quicker than large ovens. It is a three-in-one appliance that works like a toaster, oven, and air fryer. You can use it to reheat leftover food, bake cakes, roast veggies/paneer, or prepare a grilled cheese sandwich efficiently. It can serve as a second oven when you have a party in the house.

#4 Multi-cooker is a one-man army

No other kitchen appliance is as versatile as multi-cookers. This tool can pressure-cook, steam, slow-cook, make rice, ferment yogurt, boil eggs and make yummy desserts. What more do you need? Moreover, you can go around doing other chores after setting it on. It can also keep food warm for days. It's a great kitchen appliance to have if you are a busy bee.

#5 Food Processors are like your best friends

Food Processors are known to be your best friend when it comes to cooking yummy recipes in a short amount of time. If you need to chop veggies or make a keema, it can do it in minutes. It comes with a variety of blades and attachments. You can knead dough in minutes, or squeeze out the juice in no time.