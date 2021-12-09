Lifestyle 5 delicious smoothies for faster weight loss

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 04:59 pm

Try these healthy smoothies for faster weight loss

Smoothies are a yummy combination of various fruits and a great breakfast option. They can also aid in weight loss. While eating healthy is important, sometimes eating low-calorie food can get boring. This is where smoothies work as a great alternative. They are quick and easy to prepare and extremely nutritious. Their health quotient also makes them a good addition to kids' diet.

#1 Banana, yogurt and peanut butter smoothie

Credit: Pixabay

Protein is an absolute must-have in breakfast. Protein's thermic effect helps the body burn more calories after a meal. To prepare this creamy banana peanut butter smoothie, take one cup of greek yogurt, half banana, and 1-2 tablespoons of peanut butter. You can add some water to thin this smoothie. It offers low-fat protein, fat, fiber and keeps you full for hours.

#2 Chia seeds, frozen cherries and milk smoothie

Credit: Pixabay

Chia seeds are a favorite among the health-conscious. One tablespoon of chia seeds offers a whopping 5 grams of fiber. If you have been looking to add them to your diet, here is a smoothie option you can try. Combine one cup of berries of your choice, kefir (fermented milk), and a tablespoon of chia seeds and whip up the mixture.

#3 Coconut milk, mango, and plain yogurt smoothie

Credit: Rawpixel

According to researchers, coconut milk contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that stimulate thermogenesis in the body and help you lose weight. Combine a half cup of plain or vanilla yogurt, and half mango with one cup of coconut milk to make this rich and creamy smoothie. It is rich in protein and low in fat, giving you the perfect taste and nutrition.

#4 Ginger, almond milk, strawberry smoothie

Credit: Pixnio.com

Ginger boasts of health-boosting phytonutrients, while strawberries offer a range of nutritional benefits. It is a low-calorie food packed with fiber, antioxidants and is fat-free. To make this smoothie, you need fresh ginger, strawberries, one cup almond milk, one teaspoon flaxseed, and one scoop of protein powder. Blend them with a little bit of water and enjoy this rich smoothie.

#5 Protein powder, frozen cherries and oat milk smoothie

Credit: Pixabay

If you like chocolates and deserts, this smoothie is perfect for you. This smoothie has protein powder, frozen cherries and oat milk, which is a source of B vitamins and great for lactose-intolerant people. All you need to do is combine one scoop of chocolate-flavoured protein powder, frozen berries of your choice and one cup of oat milk and blend well.