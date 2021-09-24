Foods you should avoid giving your child during winters, monsoon

Sep 24, 2021

Although parents take care of their children in every possible way, they fall ill nonetheless, especially during monsoons and winters. Of course, hygiene plays a key role but parents should also check what their children are consuming during these two seasons. After all, food determines the way our bodies behave. We help you understand what food items you should avoid giving to your child.

Restrict oily, salty, and deep fried foods in winter

Children prefer to consume foods that are deep-fried. But items like French fries, chicken wings, or even homemade snacks are not good for their health during the winter season. Such dishes are mostly prepared outside using oils that are extracted from animal products. These thicken the mucus and saliva. And, a dip in temperature anyway causes nasal issues. Also, these foods cause digestion problems.

Mayonnaise, milk products may bring down a child's immunity

In winters, avoid foods that bring down a child's immunity, like mayonnaise. The histamine content in this dipping sauce helps us fight allergies, but when consumed in winters it induces mucus production. Due to this, your child may face difficulty in swallowing. It might also reduce their capacity to fight against allergies. Dairy products like cream, cheese, and frozen products cause the same thing.

Candies, raw veggies and fruits harm your child's health

Candies, ice lollies, and processed drinks are dangerous for children, irrespective of the season. We know it is a tough task to keep these away from your tiny tot, but these sugar-dominant items reduce white blood cells in the body. And, this means your child's ability to fight infections and allergies reduces. Also, avoid raw veggies and fruits during monsoons. Give them steamed instead.

Substitutes you can give your child instead

There are many substitutes for the aforementioned food items that you can give to your child: -Prepare ice lollies at home if your child requests one. -For mayonnaise, you can replace it with avocado paste instead. -Dal provides energy and proteins, so add them to your child's daily diet. -Beetroot juice, homemade soups, dry fruits, and seasonal fruits improve immunity in children. Stay healthy!