Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 12:34 pm

South India has given some delicious food dishes to the world and here are some of them

Dosa, idli, vada, sambar, and rasam are the most common South Indian food items we know of. But there are many other dishes offered by the five southern states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu—we aren't aware of. In this article, we help you get acquainted with such items so that when you travel there, you make it a point to taste those.

Breakfast

Telugu states' breakfast items: 'Upma Pesarattu' and 'Puri-Talakaya Kura'

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gave us many tasty breakfast items, Upma Pesarattu and Puri-Talakaya Kura are lesser-known. Upma Pesarattu is usually served with ginger chutney or groundnut-tomato chutney, among others. Made of green lentils and rice flour, the pesarattu is coated with upma on one side. Puri-Talakaya Kura (curry made by cooking mutton head) is the most-served breakfast during special occasions in Telangana.

Lunch

Some veg and non-veg lunch dishes from South India

People in and from Tamil Nadu are known for their hospitality. They serve lunch in a big banana leaf that has hot rice, dal, a chutney ground in mortar and pestle, multiple curries made of vegetables, sambar, and curd, and most of the time, it is delicious! But have you heard of Ragi Sankati or Ragi Mudde and Natu Kodi (country hen curry)?

Information

Know more about 'Ragi Mudde' and 'Natu Kodi'

A power meal from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Ragi Mudde is colloquially called mudde or hittu aka "flour," while Natu Kodi is a curry made using a country hen. This combination is known as a wholesome meal offered by these three southern states.

Snacks

These snacks offered by God's Own Country never get boring

Kerala, the land of coconut trees, has a long coastal line. The state serves food items that appease both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Aval Varattiyathu made of beaten rice, coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits is a favorite for many and has several health benefits. Pazham Pori is a deep-fried snack you can find in most Malayali tea stalls. It's made with ripened bananas and maida.

Food items

Many more dishes from South India you should try out!

Bisi Bele Bath—sambar rice mixed with vegetables, dal, and ghee—is a favorite dish from Karnataka. Jigarthanda from Tamil Nadu, Punugulu from the Telugu states, and Kattan Chaya from Kerala are some food items that you should taste. Though not a South Indian state technically, Maharashtra also has several tasty food items like Mandige and the indigenous Puran Poli. There's also the eternally yummy shrikhand!