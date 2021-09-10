Ganesh Chaturthi special: Time for 'modak', 'shrikhand', 'pulihora' is here

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 12:00 am

The huge number of food items are highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi has finally arrived! Everyone waits for this 10-day-long festival since it marks the official start of the festive season. Since Lord Ganesh is fond of food, the households celebrating the occasion cook up quite a number of dishes to make him feel at home. Here, we have listed some easy dishes that you can make this year to keep Ganesha happy.

Number 1

Delicious 'modak' sweet is a permanent inclusion every year

Modak is a permanent inclusion during every Ganesh Chaturthi, as it is Lord Ganesha's favorite. In fact, he's called Modakapriya and 21 or 101 modaks are offered during the puja. Comprising flour, jaggery, coconut, and flavoring ingredients, these dumplings are easy to make. Keeping in line with emerging trends, they are now available in numerous flavors like paan, chocolate, red velvet, apricot marmalade, etc.

Number 2

'Shrikhand': Made of curd, milk, saffron, sugar

Shrikhand, made by whipping together ingredients like hung curd, sugar, some milk, and flavoring agents, is a special sweet of this country. The essence of cardamom powder and saffron in boiled milk adds a soothing fragrance to this delicious dessert. Topping it with dry fruits makes it yummier. After preparing shrikhand, keep it in the fridge for at least two hours. Serve chilled.

Number 3

South Indians' favorite 'pulihora' is must for Lord Vinayaka

Pulihora, a prasad that is distributed in South Indian temples and homes, is offered at Ganesha pandals too. Made of rice, tamarind, peanuts, curry leaves, slit green chillies, asafoetida, turmeric powder, and many more ingredients, this item is a must for impressing Lord Ganesha. Moreover, it is not a challenging dish, so make it this year if you haven't tried it out yet.

Number 4

Sweets like 'paayasam', 'puran poli', 'laddoo', 'gujiya', and many more

Sweets are predominant offerings for the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. And, dishes such as paayasam, puran poli, motichur laddoo, gujiya, and many more made of jaggery, coconut, sugar, milk, ghee, dal, and flour are the highlights of this season. While gujiya is deep-fried, laddoo needs no introduction. On the other hand, puran poli is a sweet flatbread. Ganapati Bappa Morya!